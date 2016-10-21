Solid 6159 ( AUTO ROLL ) தானக இயங்க கூடிய மென்பொருள் செட்டாப்பாக்ஸ் !!!

தமிழன் டிடிஹச் யில் இந்த வருடம் தீபாவளியை கொண்டாடுங்கள் சலிடு கம்பெனியின் செட்டாப் பாக்ஸ்களை குறைந்த விலையில் பெற்று செல்லுங்கள் . இந்த சேவையானது முழுக்க முழுக்க ஆன்லைனில் நடைபெறுவது. அதன் அடிப்படையில் சலிடு 6159 செட்டாப் பாக்ஸில் இணையதளம் மூலம் யூ டியுப் , அந்தரங்க செனல்கள் பார்க்க கூடிய லைன் , தான இயங்ககூடிய ஒரு குறிப்பிட்ட சேவை அகியவையுடன் கூடிய செட்டாப் பாக்ஸ் தற்பொழுது நமது தமிழன் டிடிஹச் தளத்தில் கிடைக்கிறது.
இந்த செட்டாப் பாக்ஸ் பற்றிய தகவல்கள் :
Here is Technical information:
Support IP TV, VOD
Support Wifi 3G Modem
Support Network APP (YouTube etc)
Support DVR and IP Camera
Fully compliant with DVB-S2 Reception standards
HDTV/SDTV MPEG -2 & MPEG-4 H.264 Decoding
Support 576i /576p/720p/1080p
Convenient AUTO search function
Intelligent graphical user interface design
Capacity for storing up to 2000 Transponders and 5000 channels
Support DVB-S/S2 Digital TV signal modulated in QPSK/8PSK
Input Frequency range 950MHz-2150MHz.
Support DiSEqc1.0/DisEqc1.1/DiSEqc1.2/DiSC 1.3.
Reception for SCPC/MCPC, C+KU Band
Channel edits function including favourite Move. Delete Lock .Skip .Rename
Variable aspect ratio 4:3 Full, 16:9 widescreen .4:3 Letterbox or AUTO Modes
USB 2.0 port at front and back
Support USB 2.0 and OTA Software upgrade.
Support Wi-Fi dongle for network connectivity
Note: Recorded media will not play in Computer and laptop.
Solid 6159 OFFER PRICE RS : 1800 ONlY ( END 10/11/16 )
முக்கிய குறிப்பு :-
செட்டாப் பாக்ஸ் வாங்குபவர்களுக்கு மோனோ பிளாக் எலென்பி ( MONO BLOCK LNB ) இலவசம்.
